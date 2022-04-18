Game Changer Wrestling has announced some more names for their “Downward Spiral” event on May 28. The latest names are The Briscoes.

Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, Drew Parker, BUSSY, Second Gear Crew, Nick Wayne, and Rina Yamashita have also been announced.

The weekend features a group of shows that will also feature Future Stars of Wrestling, Black Label Pro, and The Wrestling REVOLVER.