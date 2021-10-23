ROH superstars Jay and Mark Briscoe recently spoke with Bodyslam.net about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former 10-time ROH tag champions giving their thoughts on Game Changer Wrestling following their surprise appearance at a GCW event several weeks ago. Highlights from the interview with Dem Boyz is below.

Say they’re coming for the GCW tag titles and how GCW reminds them of ECW:

Jay: “We comin’. We coming’. We here to take the titles. We need to get strapped up, and that’s what we gonna do.” Mark: “What we do is tag team rasslin’. 21 years now, tag team rasslin’, tag team action baby. And GCW.. little known.. formerly known as JCW. You lookin’ at the former JCW Light Heavyweight Champion.. We was in Garfield, NJ back in 2002.. Shoot.. talkin’ bout their neighborhood.. shoot. I understand that, but we talkin’ bout the North East indies.” Jay: “We OG’s in the game, baby. OG’s in the game.” Mark: “This is North East Indies, and I like how GCW get down. They got that flame ya know what I mean? That old ECW.. that flame.”

Whether GCW’s ultra-violent hardcore style is too dangerous for them:

Jay: “Shiiiiittttttt…. I mean Shiiieeeettttt.” Mark: “Them boys rough, and them boys tough, but hey… It ain’t even..” Jay: “Tune in to find out. Tune in to find out.”

