The Creed Brothers had an impactful debut on the WWE main roster this week.

Brutus and Julius Creed make their WWE Monday Night Raw in-ring debut on this week’s Crown Jewel “go-home” episode of the show from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The duo were accompanied by Ivy Nile for a match against Alpha Academy, who were accompanied by Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa.

In the match, Julius and Brutus Creed were heavily built up by the commentary team for their decorated amateur wrestling background, as well as their accomplishments in WWE NXT.

After a hard-fought battle that went two segments, The Creed Brothers managed to pick up a victory after Ivy Nile took out Akira Tozawa at ringside with a German suplex, and Brutus hit a Brutus-ball on Otis off the shoulders of Julius for the pin fall victory.

Following the match, Alpha Academy endorsed the newest addition to the WWE main roster tag-team scene by raising their hands and shaking their hands in front of the live crowd.

Check out video highlights of The Creed Brothers’ WWE Monday Night Raw in-ring debut victory from this week below.