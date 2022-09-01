Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago was headlined by The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) taking on the United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aussie Open) in a trios title tournament semifinals matchup, a highly anticipated showdown due to the beef between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.
The match was a wild back-and-forth contest that had the live crowd on their feet, but in the end the Elite would emerge victorious. This means they advance to the tournament finals, which takes place this Sunday at ALL OUT.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Not so fast, Ospreay! Kenny gets the better of that incredible exchange! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ENdluuNIeu
Delayed superplex by #AussieOpen! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RpuPWRyzdJ
No tag for Kenny Omega as Will Ospreay intervenes at the last second! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bWehXoDcpi
Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rKI3tbUbr7
The disrespect of Will Ospreay, right in front of Kenny Omega! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y1x7a7lUBe
With that One-Winged Angel by Kenny Omega, #theELITE have punched their ticket to the finals of the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3QIDsVbOna
