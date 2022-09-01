Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago was headlined by The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) taking on the United Empire (Will Ospreay, Aussie Open) in a trios title tournament semifinals matchup, a highly anticipated showdown due to the beef between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

The match was a wild back-and-forth contest that had the live crowd on their feet, but in the end the Elite would emerge victorious. This means they advance to the tournament finals, which takes place this Sunday at ALL OUT.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

