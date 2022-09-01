After a recent WWE live event listing indicated Theory will be getting his first name “Austin” added back to his billing, it was reported this week that WWE has plans to move forward with Theory’s first and last name again. However, WWE is still billing the RAW Superstar as just Theory as of this writing.

Theory recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling and CBS Sports and was asked about the name change. He commented on why he doesn’t want “Austin” back, and said he doesn’t think WWE will make the change.

“I would say no just because I love Theory,” he said. “To me, Austin was always the throw-on, my first name. Theory is what I created in the backyard as a kid. I love it. Theory. It’s all we need.”

Theory also commented on the retirement of his on-screen mentor, former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the current crew that is running the company for the most part – WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H, and Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

“The first thing you think of is, ‘Well who is in charge?’ As soon as I found out who the team was — Stephanie, Triple H, Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard — having those people, I have a good relationship with all of them,” Theory said. “I think the Mr. McMahon retirement got a lot of us. We’ve seen him forever and he laid the foundation. Literally, there are all these superstars because of Mr. McMahon. I think it was like a, ‘Wow, that’s really happening.’ That’s kind of where it got me.

“As far as creative and the future, no worries about that just because of the talent and being with Triple H before. Knowing his strategies and his creative power and the direction he looks at things. And not only having him. We have Stephanie, we have Nick Khan and we have Bruce Prichard. These are all eyes that am re on the game in different ways. I think when it comes to that foundation that Mr. McMahon laid for us, here are these people to give us a bunch of creativity. Here it is. I think there is no better time than now. Especially just speaking on the talent that is involved on the roster. We have a hell of a roster. It’s very exciting to know what the future is and it’s going to be very competitive.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

