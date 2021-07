During his interview with the 90s Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather praised Bret Hart as a wrestler he enjoyed working with. Here’s what he had to say:

Good guy, great worker, taught me some stuff. Loved working with him. Wish I would’ve gotten to work with him some more. As Papa Shango, I loved working with Bret. To this day, good guy.

Credit: 90s Wrestling Podcast. H/T 411Mania.