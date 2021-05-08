WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, better known as the Godfather, revealed on his Instagram that he will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which airs on the WWE Network on Peacock.

Former 16-time world champion John Cena was also active on Instagram today, sharing a photo of the WWE logo, which has led many fans to believe that the Cenation leader is looking at a potential return. However it should be known that Cena has teased such things in the past, including this year’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.