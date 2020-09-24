IMPACT stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, better known as the Good Brothers, recently appeared on the Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo show to talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview Gallows and Anderson reveal that they will be getting a new variety show on AXS TV, with everything fans can expect from the duo who brought them Talk ‘N Shop A Mania.

Doc Gallows: I am letting the cat out of the bag right here right now, I can’t say anything about titles or anything like that, but you’re gonna see us with our own special on AXS TV, that’s putting credit/belief into a “tag team” or brand to come together, two guys that can entertain inside the ring and outside the ring. And I think that’s a big hats off to IMPACT Wrestling for realizing that yes the single stars historically have been a draw in a New York state of fashion but that’s not always the case in modern-day wrestling… {in regards to the series on AXS} I would say, think drunken late-night talk show sprinkled in with IMPACT Wrestling stars of our choice and a little Talk ‘N Shop A Mania running wild brother…

Karl Anderson: A Good Brother Variety Show, that’s the way to put it. Everything that you could expect from us to just be stupid and fun and sitting down and drinking and talking.