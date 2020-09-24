IMPACT stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, better known as the Good Brothers, recently appeared on the Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo show to talk all things pro-wrestling. During the interview Gallows and Anderson reveal that they will be getting a new variety show on AXS TV, with everything fans can expect from the duo who brought them Talk ‘N Shop A Mania.
Doc Gallows: I am letting the cat out of the bag right here right now, I can’t say anything about titles or anything like that, but you’re gonna see us with our own special on AXS TV, that’s putting credit/belief into a “tag team” or brand to come together, two guys that can entertain inside the ring and outside the ring. And I think that’s a big hats off to IMPACT Wrestling for realizing that yes the single stars historically have been a draw in a New York state of fashion but that’s not always the case in modern-day wrestling… {in regards to the series on AXS} I would say, think drunken late-night talk show sprinkled in with IMPACT Wrestling stars of our choice and a little Talk ‘N Shop A Mania running wild brother…
Karl Anderson: A Good Brother Variety Show, that’s the way to put it. Everything that you could expect from us to just be stupid and fun and sitting down and drinking and talking.
Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)