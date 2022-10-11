Three new names were added to the Japan Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame held their ‘LEGACY II’ event on October 10th at Korakuen Hall. The Great Kabuki, Great Kojika and the late Masa Saito were inducted as a part of the 2022 class in addition to live wrestling.
Saito passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. Kabuki and Kojika were in attendance to receive their commemorative plaques
Last year’s Hall of Fame class included Antonio Inoki, Giant Baba, Jumbo Tsuruta, Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu and Genichiro Tenryu.
【2022年度殿堂入り受賞者】
日本プロレス史発展における功績を称え
・マサ斎藤氏
・グレート小鹿選手
・ザ・グレート・カブキ氏
以上、3名の受賞セレモニーを『LEGACYⅡ』大会内で行います。
殿堂会ではご本人、ご遺族などの意思を尊重し許諾を頂いた方を優先しております。
ご理解くださいませ。 pic.twitter.com/FvIcEX1pNM
— 日本プロレス殿堂会 (@nph_2020) October 6, 2022