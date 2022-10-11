Three new names were added to the Japan Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame held their ‘LEGACY II’ event on October 10th at Korakuen Hall. The Great Kabuki, Great Kojika and the late Masa Saito were inducted as a part of the 2022 class in addition to live wrestling.

Saito passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. Kabuki and Kojika were in attendance to receive their commemorative plaques

Last year’s Hall of Fame class included Antonio Inoki, Giant Baba, Jumbo Tsuruta, Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu and Genichiro Tenryu.