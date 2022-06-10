AEW stars Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn of The Gunn Club recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and recalled what it was like when their father, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, was performing in the controversial “Billy & Chuck” storyline in WWE.

The brothers were asked about working with their father on TV. They both admitted Billy commands a presence on TV, while Colten joked about being like the third wheel.

Colten: “When he is on TV you are just drawn to him.”

Austin: “He is more of a camera hog than I am! He tries to downplay it.”

Colten: “This is the problem, I am the third. You’ve got Austin and dad fighting for this camera and I’m just there.”

Colten and Austin were then asked about their dad working with Chuck Palumbo as “Billy & Chuck” in 2001-2002. The program, which implied a storyline homosexual relationship between the two ring veterans, led them to two reigns with the WWE Tag Team Titles. Colten and Austin commented on teachers and other kids asking them about their dad.

Colten: “I was in 5th grade and the teacher I had in 2nd grade asked me, ‘How is your other dad?’ I’m like ‘what?'”

Austin: “It’s like when you are talking to a new girl and they don’t know what wrestling is, I’m like ‘Yeah we went out there, the whole crowd chanted Ass Boys, we hated it and it was crazy.’ Then they are like ‘what?’ And I’m like ‘Oh they don’t know about wrestling.’ When you are growing up, they would Google dad and it was the Billy and Chuck storyline and they were like, ‘what? What is this? What are you guys into?’ Sometimes it is super awkward when you are trying to explain what we do.”

Regarding the “Ass Boys” chants, The Gunn Club was also asked about Danhausen and others now calling them by the name, but Colten joked, “We don’t really talk about that guy.”

Austin added, “Bleep that out because that is a curse word to us.”

The Gunn Club continues to find success on AEW Dark and Elevation, with increased TV time on Dynamite and Rampage. They participated in last night’s Dynamite Battle Royal, but last teamed up with Max Caster to defeat John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds on Dark this week. Their last Dynamite tag team appearance came on the post-Double Or Nothing show when they teamed with Caster for a loss to AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.