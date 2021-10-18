New IMPACT stars Cassie Lee an Jessica McKay, now known as the IInspiration, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss their decision to sign with the promotion following their release from WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

McKay reveals reason they decided to sign with Impact:

“Cass and I, we spoke about this a lot where the possibilities where were we could end up. It really came down to IMPACT having such an amazing tag team division, first and foremost. That’s what we wanted to do and that’s where we feel like we fit the best. When we made the decision to join IMPACT, it just felt right. After WWE, having that feeling of, ‘this feels really good,’ was so important for us. We’ve heard nothing but incredible things about IMPACT. We’re super excited to join the locker room and be a part of it.”

Lee on the IInspiration’s focus:

“That is our complete focus. We’re going for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships and that’s been Jess’ and my dream for as long as I can remember. We want to create this women’s tag team division that is the best. I really feel that the Knockouts division is up there with the best women’s division across all platforms. I feel honored to be a part of that and to be part of a tag team division like that, it means everything to Jess and I.”

McKay and Lee joke about whether they would ever return to WWE:

MCKAY: “For my mental health, no, but I would throw out an absurd amount of money just to see what happens.”

LEE: “I joke that I would leave them on read.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)