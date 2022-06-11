WWE has announced two new segments for Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be on RAW to speak to the crowd. WWE’s official RAW preview said we will find out what’s next for Rollins, and he will answer for this week’s attack on the injured Cody Rhodes.

The new version of The Judgment Day will also be on Monday’s RAW, just one week after WWE Hall of Famer Edge was booted from the group by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and newcomer Finn Balor.

WWE’s RAW preview noted that The Judgment Day is returning to RAW with a new direction.

They wrote, “Last week on Raw, Finn Balor was revealed as the newest member of The Judgment Day. However, the sinister group Edge founded quickly turned on its creator when Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked Edge, delivering a beating which left the WWE Hall of Famer with a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. With an all-new look, what does The Judgment Day have in store next? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens was previously announced for next week’s RAW.

It’s also believed that the first red brand qualifying matches for Money In the Bank will take place on Monday.

Below is a promo for Monday's episode:

