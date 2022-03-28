Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is the go-home show of the red brand for WrestleMania 38 this weekend. There’s been a lot of speculation that Cody Rhodes might appear tonight to set up his match with Seth Rollins at Mania.

As of a week ago, WWE reportedly had no plans to have him appear on Raw before this weekend because they wanted him to make a surprise return at WrestleMania just like they did with The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33.

In storyline, Rollins is supposed to meet Vince McMahon this morning after failing to find a way to have a match at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer said on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the talk within WWE was that Cody doesn’t show up until WrestleMania. The company is said to have everything in place for Cody to come back including graphics, and potential segments.

Meltzer added that he doesn’t know how they announce the match, but that’s one of the focal points, if not the focal point of tonight’s Raw.