The Lucha Bros (Penta & Fenix) were victorious at last night’s AEW ALL OUT pay per view, defeating the Young Bucks inside of a steel cage to become the new AEW tag team champions.

In the post-show media scrum the Lucha Bros discuss their relationship with the Bucks, and how they hope to one day face them in the traditional luchadore epic, a hair vs. mask match. Alex Abrahantes, the Bros translator and manager, stated:

“So, in a nutshell, Penta says that The Young Bucks are not only great athletes but are amazing human beings. They’re brothers just like they’re brothers and they bring out the best in each other. Sometime down the road, whether it’s a year, maybe two years from now, if Tony’s okay with it, they’d love to face The Young Bucks in a Hair vs. Mask match.”

