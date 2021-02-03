During an interview with The Wrap, The Miz spoke on how he’s much more comfortable being the butt of jokes now than he was earlier in his career. Here’s what he had to say:

I used to be, like: ‘Well, Cena doesn’t ever do that. Orton doesn’t ever do that. I used to do this a lot. Now, I kind of understand. I don’t want this to sound arrogant or egotistical but I’m one of a kind. We’re all one of a kind. And just because one person doesn’t do something or another person doesn’t do this or do this or do this — doesn’t mean I can’t. I’m very versatile, where I can make you laugh, but I also can make you believe that I can whoop any single person that is in that ring at any given time. There’s a balance. I’m able to understand that balance, give that balance, and whenever I am in a serious type of situation, I’m able to make you understand that it’s serious to me. Just because I’m joking around, making you laugh, being a goof, does not mean I don’t have a serious side.

Credit: The Wrap.