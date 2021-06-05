WWE superstars Miz & Maryse recently spoke with Forbes about all things pro-wrestling, including the A-lister providing an update on his injury, what he thought of the zombie lumberjack match, and whether they let their kids watch WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says he and Maryse don’t really let their kids watch the fighting in WWE:
Our kids are three and one-and-a-half so they don’t really understand WWE yet. What we let them watch is usually our entrances, because they like the music, they like the lights, they like seeing the pyro, that’s the fun stuff. We don’t really let them watch the fighting and that kind of stuff yet. I don’t think they’re into it as much because they just don’t understand but they like what’s loud and colorful and that’s why the entrances are fun.
How he was a fan of the Zombies in the Lumberjack match with Damian Priest but how not everyone backstage was:
I had a blast with it. I always enjoy whenever there’s something different and something out of the box, and whenever there’s something like that, I wanna be a part of it because you never know what’s going to happen. You never know if it’s gonna be a success or if it’s gonna be a failure. People were different, people were 50/50 ‘oh we can’t stand this match,’ or ‘oh my God this is a great match, it’s kind of funny, it’s kind of interesting,’ so I just look at it like ‘I’m gonna do the best I possibly can and give the match that hopefully everyone wants and deserves.
Shoots down rumors that he’ll be out of action for 9 months:
Just look at all the news out there. They must be right (about my injury), right? They’re reporting on it, telling you exactly what’s going on. They must know!” said Miz. They must be geniuses! I was looking on Twitter, and then I was looking on news sites that were talking about my injury and I’m like “first off, how do they know? Because I’ve never said anything and they’re saying things wrong, like all wrong. And it’s annoying, I guess you can say, because I heard I was out nine months. I don’t expect to be out nine months. As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night Raw last week and I plan on being on Monday Night Raw next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long.