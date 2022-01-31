During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling, the Miz spoke about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and how he felt about working with Roman Reigns, who he praises as the current top guy in the industry. Highlights are below.

Says he has a great relationship with Vince McMahon:

“My and Vince’s relationship is very, very good. Like, if I ever need anything or if I need to talk to someone, or I have like, ‘hey, I don’t know if this is right’. Like, we can have a conversation. I can sit down with him, he will listen to me and then I’ll say my piece and then he’ll think about it for like, three minutes.There will be three minutes of silence. And then he’ll answer and it’s a really thought-out answer. And he really thinks about how things go, everything involved in the show. Because he cares. And so for me too, when AJ Styles first came in, people are like, oh yeah it was me and him. And he was so good. Man, like, I knew right away, ‘oh he’s going to be something.”

Talks working with Roman Reigns and how over Reigns has gotten:

“Do you know how many people have to come to WWE from other, you know, ventures? Or other companies and did not become who everybody thought they would become? But I knew like I even knew Roman too. I remember I had these promos where I would literally talk the entire promo for 15 minutes. And I had to memorize like four pages of just questions and I would do the answer and questions and I would do the answer. They would let people talk and I would do this all the time. Anyone that they were thinking, ‘oh they might not be able to talk’. They could talk, like, Roman could talk. And obviously, we’re witnessing that, right? No one is hotter than Roman. In the beginning, it was like talk, talk, talk and he would punch me and everyone would go nuts, it would be incredible and it was always fun.”

