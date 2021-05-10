Former WWE champion The Miz was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss his marquee matchup with Latin rapper Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37, and how he was surprised to hear the WWE Universe give Bad Bunny a great positive reaction when he assumed he would get booed. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he and John Morrison found out that day they were rapping a song:

We had no idea we were singing the rap song that day. We found out that day. ‘Hey, you’re going to perform.’ ‘What?’ I think we rehearsed like three times. John and I are backstage just rapping the song. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the audience being there. We couldn’t even hear ourselves because the crowd was so loud.

How he thought Bad Bunny would get booed, but was happy to hear otherwsie:

It was fun and exciting. The crowd booed us. When Bad Bunny came out, I was expecting [him to be] booed out of the building because that’s what happens with celebrities, but it didn’t happen. He got cheered and it goes to show you that Twitter was wrong.

