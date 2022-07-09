IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be going one-on-one with each other at the upcoming Derby City Rumble television tapings from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

