The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with Bleacher Report for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Deadman revisiting his Hall of Fame acceptance speech from earlier this year. Check out Taker’s thoughts on the speech, as well as other highlights, below.

Says his “never say never” line during his Hall of Fame speech was a bit much for Vince McMahon:

“Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished,” he said. “You never say never. I don’t have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too.”

On his speech and not mentioning Mick Foley:

“I delivered the speech and I got everything out there that I wanted to say. I got a little bit of blowback for not mentioning a couple of people, but it wasn’t about…If I go through every angle, every opponent…It was more about those three pillars I referenced back when I’m talking about Shawn [Michaels], that had a direct meaning to never being content. That’s why I talked so much about Shawn then, Triple H. I did get a little bit of, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t mention Mick Foley.’ I’ve talked about Mick Foley until I’m blue in the gills.

Says he loves Mick Foley and apologizes if he or anyone that he didn’t mention was offended:

“I love Mick Foley. I think what we did will outlive the test of time as far as our angle. But then I can talk about Edge and so on. I haven’t talked to any of those guys. I hope they didn’t get their feelings hurt, but it wasn’t about all that. It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned through those 30-plus years that I was trying to share and help people in their lives and thank the WWE Universe. That’s what it was all about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry.”