NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

JONAH vs. Taylor Rust

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto