On today’s edition of Talking Smack the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan) were interrupted by former WWE tag champion Billie Kaye, which ended in Morgan and Riott asking Kaye to find a partner and challenging her to a tag team contest on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Kaye responded with her signature catchphrase, “You gotta be joking me,” before saying her goodbyes to the table, including Paul Heyman.

Kaye would later write on Twitter, “See you next week. And I have the voice of an angel,” confirming that she will indeed be competing.