Former WWE Champion The Rock has been announced for tonight’s special edition of WWE Talking Smack on FS1.

As we’ve noted, Talking Smack will air on FS1 tonight at 10pm ET tonight, right after SmackDown on FS1 goes off the air. The SmackDown replay is then scheduled for 11pm. SmackDown is airing on FS1 tonight due to college football coverage on FOX.

FOX has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will join Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman as the Talking Smack hosts for tonight. They also announced The Rock and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for interviews.

It looks like The Great One will be interviewed by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, while The Boss will be interviewed by FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. The following synopsis was released in the tweet below:

“Special interviews feature FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and The Rock, as well as FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder and Sasha Banks.”

There’s no word yet on why The Rock has been booked for Talking Smack, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on The Rock’s Talking Smack and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.

