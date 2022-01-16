Former WWE world champion turned global acting superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been announced as the guest for tomorrow’s ManningCast, which takes place during the NFL wildcard playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. The show, airing on ESPN2, is hosted by multi-time Superbowl winners Eli and Peyton Manning, who interview their guests while providing insight on the game.

The Rock tweeted out the news on his personal account.

ONE ROCK⚡️💪🏾 TWO MANNINGS 🏈💪🏼 THREE FANNY PACKS 🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ Tune in to #MondayNightFootball with Peyton and Eli Manning. THIS MONDAY at 8:45ET💯🏈@omahaprod#TheBiggestShowYet 💥 pic.twitter.com/I8FSTfkFW8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2022

The ManningCast will be going head-to-head with WWE Raw on USA. Monday Night Football has proven to be huge competition for WWE, and tomorrow’s game should be no different.