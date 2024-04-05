The Rock suggested Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with himself as a heel, as the key story for WrestleMania XL way back in January.

“The Final Boss” revealed this during an interview this week with Will Cain of Fox News this week to promote WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to the WWE legend, he called WWE President Nick Khan back at the start of the year in January to suggest what essentially turned out to be the story we are watching now leading into this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“Back in January, I called Nick Khan, my friend, and I said, ‘I have an idea, how about this. Why don’t we take care of the people, give them this story of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns,'” Rock said. “Nick said, ‘Great.’ I said, ‘However, a little bit of a twist.’ ‘What’s that?’ ‘What if I became the greatest bad guy of all time?'”

Regarding this subject, Rock concluded, “That was the intent and intention.”

The Rock and Roman Reigns battle Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the main event of night one of WrestleMania XL this Saturday night. On Sunday, Reigns vs. Rhodes II headlines night two of WrestleMania XL for the second year in a row with the WWE Universal Championship on-the-line.

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.