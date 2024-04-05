Bayley’s dream entrance for WrestleMania isn’t going to come to fruition this weekend.

Unfortunately for the women’s wrestling star, she was unable to put together her dream ring entrance for her big WWE Women’s Championship showdown against former fellow Damage CTRL member turned bitter rival IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

The SmackDown Superstar spoke about this in a statement she released via social media on Friday afternoon.

“Dear loyal sheep, I did everything in my power to get my dream Wrestlemania entrance,” she began. “But due to scheduling, it isn’t in the stars this year. Someday!”

She continued, promoting her official promotional video package for her WrestleMania XL title tilt against “The Genius of the Sky.”

“So until then….Enjoy the official Bayley vs IYO SKY Mania hype video ft ‘Simmer’ by Hayley Williams. Thank you, Paramore.”

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WWE WrestleMania XL results coverage from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.