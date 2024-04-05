Despite its card not looking as strong on paper as night one, night two is ultimately why we’re all here. The final few matches of WrestleMania 40 have a large burden of not only meeting, but exceeding the previous night. With the biggest main event in ‘Mania history, it is obviously possible, but what about the other matches. Will this night allow WWE to finish the weekend strong? Let’s take a look.

Iyo Sky (C) vs Bayley

I really thought WWE were teeing up for the return of the “Hugger” Bayley, but it doesn’t feel like the direction for some reason. Perhaps that is a good thing because she has evolved so much as a performer in recent years. I’m quite excited for this match. This will finally give Sky a chance to really flex her in-ring muscles and Bayley gets a big stage which is long overdue. The story going into this has seemingly had a lot of time and care put into it which leads me to think this should be a sleeper hit. Prediction: Bayley takes the title back.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Why did this feel like a B-level PLE build for the feuds duration? I’m not saying its been bad or anything, but is underwhelming for a WrestleMania. This match feels like a victim of having too many stars and not enough slots to allow them all to shine. I have absolutely no idea what the quality of the wrestling will be, either. AJ is obviously one of the greatest of all time, but he’s not getting any younger. At best, this will surprise a lot of people and at its worst it will be extremely underwhelming. For some reason, Styles’ catalogue at ‘Mania has been more underwhelming so hopefully both men come in motivated and hungry. Prediction: LA Knight wins.

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

The “triple-threat-ification” of this match makes me wonder if this was truly the original plan before Randy Orton returned. My reading of this one is that Randy is so undeniably over that they had to add him to a bigger WrestleMania program. If this was a singles match, I’d pick Owens to win quite easily. Now that Orton has been added to the mix, my prediction is for Logan Paul to retain.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament

I’m sorry, but I am not writing about this one. I don’t care. I can’t believe this made it onto the card and Chad Gable didn’t. Who is this match for? Prediction: The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley?

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Very, very excited for this one, though. Everything about this Drew character has been clicking for me. Seth, not so much, but he hasn’t been bad by any means. I wish he showed a little more fire in the build, but he’ll show that in the ring on the night. Punk on commentary is the icing on the cake for me. This should be a great match and hopefully McIntyre wins. He deserves it. Prediction: Drew gets his moment in front of fans.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Here’s the big one. For all the marbles. There hasn’t been a story this worth investing in in probably 20 years. I can’t remember being this hyped for a WWE match, either. If they don’t stick the landing again, though, this could be a disaster. I think I and every other fan is begging the company to do the right thing this time. Let Cody win. Another thing worth noting is Roman’s performance. Not that he has anything left to prove, but he has largely been the least interesting part of this road to WrestleMania. It sucks, but I’d really like to see something from him that shows me he isn’t completely checked out as its felt for a few weeks now. I’d assume both men will be aptly motivated given its the ‘Mania main event, but you never know. I hope this goes perfectly. And hey, Stone Cold, John Cena, etc… If you want to show up and help Cody no one will complain. Just saying.

