WrestleMania XL Sunday is in the rear view mirror.

But The Rock’s run as “The Final Boss” in WWE is not.

The WWE legend continues to be one of the most active Superstars on social media, despite being a part-timer for the company, as he returned to Instagram with two more WWE-related statements on Friday.

The first touts his return at WrestleMania XL and how it was only chapter one of ‘Final Boss Cinema.’

The Final Boss is a builder.

A long gamer. WRESTLEMANIA Night 2 may be in the record books. But this is only Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema. To be continued… – Final Boss

The second sends a message to WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.