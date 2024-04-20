It looks like there will be more than one surprise at the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

Ahead of the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, TNA has gained some buzz in the wrestling world with a “Lights Out” vignette teasing the return or debut of a faction.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace has mentioned there is talk going around of “a few surprises” at the show.

“We’re going to put on an amazing show,” said the TNA Knockouts Champion. “Look at what else is on the card. Hammerstone and Josh [Alexander] are going to kill it, like they always do.”

She continued, “I’m hearing there are a few surprises, too. My goal is for this to be better than Hard To Kill. I want to continue my legacy of being someone who delivers every single time.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.