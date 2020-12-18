The Rock took to his Instagram account to give an emotional toast to his father Rocky Johnson and the late Pat Patterson. Both legendary pro wrestlers passed away in 2020.

The Rock wrote the following in the caption:

Been reconciling his death for a few weeks nowThis past January my father dies unexpectedly and a few weeks ago my father figure dies unexpectedly too.

F’n 2020.

We all have those defining moments and people in our lives where when we look back and connect all the dots….

that decision or that person was the anchoring factor that set us on that path to where we are today.

Pat Patterson was that person to me.

This toast is for you Pat..

I love you. I thank you.

Now let’s hear, MY WAY one more time..

At the end of this video when Pat is singing MY WAY to all our beloved wrestling legends – many of whom are now in heaven raising hell… That visual kicked me in the gut.

Very emotional.

As if Pats up there in heaven singing to all of them right now.

My dad included.

See you boys down the road

