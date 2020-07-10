The Rock Is Now the Highest-Paid Celebrity on Instagram

Former WWE Champion The Rock is the now the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.
Hopper HQ has published their list of the richest celebrities on Instagram for 2020, and The Great One is now listed at #1. This is based off Rock’s 187,300,000 followers.
The social media company notes that Rock is able to charge advertisers $1,015,000 for a sponsored post, if he wanted to.
Rock takes the top spot from Kylie Jenner. Jenner, who is now ranked #2, is able to charge $986,000 per sponsored post based off her 181,500,000 followers. It was reported in 2019 that Jenner made around $1.2 million on a sponsored post.
There are 221 celebrities on the list and the only other star with ties to pro wrestling is Ronda Rousey. She ranks #62 and is able to charge $60,300 per sponsored post, based off her 13,100,000 followers.
Below are a few of Rock’s recent Instagram posts:
View this post on Instagram
This BMF (Bad Motherf*cker) Title just arrived and displayed in my office. A gift from my brother @danawhite and the @UFC. Good timing. @gamebredfighter vs @usman84kg Huge fight. Strong card. Can’t wait. I appreciate and respect all the fighters’ inspiring efforts as the show must always go on. #gamebred #nigeriannightmare #ufc251 #fightisland
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
