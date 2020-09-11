The Rock was spotted at last night’s NFL game between Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, but not in the traditional sense. A cardboard cutout was used in the stands of the Rock next to another cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Rock saw the humor in the situation and tweeted, “Man it was good to watch football tonight. Defending champs looked great, all players kicked ass, that 17,000 made some noise and my unique relationship with the Queen was revealed Welcome back @NFL, coaches and especially, the players,” in response to the Saturday Night Football account calling them the “Dynamic duo.”