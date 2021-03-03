The Rock has high praise for Vince McMahon as he shared it during a recent Q&A session on his Twitter account.

During episode three of “Young Rock” on NBA, the former WWE Champion responded to a fan by writing the following about the WWE Chairman:

“@VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not always the relationship one would want with their boss but the convergence of our lives made it to be. We laugh when we get together because we always pick right back up where we left off. #YoungRock.”