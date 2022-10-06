WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was in Mexico City earlier this week to kick off his Black Adam Global Tour. The DC movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, October 21.

The Rock was greeted by a hot crowd at the historic Museo Diego Rivera Anahuacalli Temple this week to kick off the Black Adam tour. One fan had an emotional moment and was in tears when he presented The Rock with a replica WWE Title belt to sign.

The Rock gave the man his autograph and a handshake. He posted a photo from the moment on Instagram and said he appreciates the love.

“Tears of joy and gratitude. Ain’t nothing wrong with that, brother. Appreciate the love. Love U back,” Rock wrote with the photo.

Rock then shared video of the encounter and admitted he was also emotional.

“An emotional night. Lots of tears of joy. Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break and cry. It’s a beautiful thing. THANK YOU MEXICO [Mexico flag emoji] I love you back [heart emoji],” Rock wrote with the video.

You can see the photo and video below.

Below are the remaining dates on Rock’s Black Adam promotional tour, along with related Instagram posts from Mexico City:

* October 12 – New York City

* October 13 – Toronto

* October 13 – Atlanta

* October 13 – Miami

* October 18 – London

* October 19 – Madrid

* October 20 Los Angeles

