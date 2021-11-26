Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spent Thanksgiving Eve doing what he often does – giving back.

Rock hosted a private screening of his new Netflix movie Red Notice at a movie theater earlier this week, using that as the setup to gift one of his personal Ford pick-up trucks to Coach Oscar Rodriguez of Screenland Entertainment, who is also a veteran of the United States Navy.

Rock noted that the screening offered free concessions with several of the brands he owns or is invested in – Project Rock gear from Under Armour, his Teremana tequila brand, the Zoa energy drink brand, and Salt & Straw ice cream. The Great One originally wanted to gift Rodriguez a Porsche Taycan, which he drives in the Red Notice movie, but Porsche turned the idea down. Rock then gave away his personal custom Ford pick-up to Rodriguez.

Rock decided to surprise Rodriguez after hearing about how he takes care of his 75 year old mother, leads at his church, and provides support for domestic violence victims, among other deeds.

You can see full posts from Rock and Rodriguez below, along with video of the surprise, Rock’s reaction to Rodriguez driving off in his truck, and more.

Rock also made a brief appearance, live via satellite, this morning during NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He talked about how great it is to be able to see friends & family this year after “everyone being kicked around” for a few years.

Below are the full Instagram posts from Rock and Oscar:

Today was a good day. Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck [red truck emoji] I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them. Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream.

Free everything and a great time at the movies! I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE…

something unforgettable for one fan. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice.

So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes [wink emoji]

I’ll do one better.

I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift.

My baby [smile emoji] [red truck emoji] I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me. Takes care of his 75 year old mom.

Personal trainer.

Leader at his church.

Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence.

Proud & humble Navy veteran.

Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother.

Just love. Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!! [fist emoji] [red truck emoji] dj

@coach_orod collapsed to the ground as he read a card I wrote to him that said, “Thank you for your service, brother and enjoy your new truck”

(he’s a Navy vet) On Thanksgiving he deserves a helluva lot more than just me giving him my personal truck. I always say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.. And Oscar, exemplifies being nice and kind to his core. Takes care of his elderly mama.

Personal trainer.

Leader in his church.

Supports and provides meals for women who are victims of domestic violence.

A good, caring, grateful human being. He got up off the ground and launched into giving me the biggest heartfelt hug once he gathered himself and stopped hyperventilating [laugh emoji] [thumbs up emoji] Then we FaceTimed his girlfriend @heygorrrjess to let her know he’s picking her up in a new whip [smile emoji] I told him, now get outta here and go enjoy your new truck dude!!!

One [fist emoji] and he was out [red truck emoji] It’s the little things like this, that I get the greatest joy out of. But most importantly, I have the global platform to illuminate good, solid, grateful human beings, like Oscar. The kind we could always use more of. dj [heart emoji]

