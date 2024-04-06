– As noted, many non-WWE Superstars were in attendance at the 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Friday night. An updated list of the wrestling stars who were at the ceremony includes Mickie James, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Lita, Jimmy Hart, Ken Shamrock, Haku, Gerald Briscoe, Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Spike Dudley, Jazz, Dawn Marie, Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Abdullah the Butcher, Rossy Ogawa, Giulia, Rey Mysterio, JBL, Al Snow, Molly Holly, Stephanie McMahon and more.

– “The Final Boss” has checked in one final time on social media ahead of his highly-anticipated WWE in-ring return in the main event of night one of WrestleMania XL this evening at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Rock wrote via X regarding his match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for tonight, “A man’s gotta do, what a man’s gotta do. End of story. TONIGHT. Final Boss #RoadToWrestleMania40 #Part4 #LetTheCountdownBegin.” The post included the fourth installment of his “Road To WrestleMania 40” video blog series.