The following producers worked the following matches at WWE NXT’s WrestleMania XL Weekend premium live event, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, which emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER PRODUCERS FOR 4/6/2024 * Joe Gacy vs Shawn Spears: Oney Lorcan



* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker) (c) vs Nathan Frazer and Axiom: Steve Corino



* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs Dijak vs Josh Briggs: Matt Bloom



* Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs Izzy Dame, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James: Jonny Moss/Oney Lorcan



* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez: Johnny Moss



* NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs Tony D’Angelo: Fit Finlay



* Metafour Promo written by Johnny Russo



* Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes: Terry Taylor

(H/T: Fightful Select)