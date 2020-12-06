During his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker spoke on a recurring story that would happen when he and The Godfather would get drunk together. Here’s what he had to say:

When you start making a little bit of cheese, you get the python boots. Then, you get the Halliburton briefcase. But then, when you get the Rolex biscuit, right? That’s when you’ve made it. When I got mine, I got all twisted up, and every night I would give my Rolex to [The Godfather]. I’d give it to The Godfather like, ‘brother, I love you’. I’d be so out of my mind, ‘brother, I love you, brother.’ And he’d go, ‘I love you too, man. We’re good, right?’ ‘Here, I want you to have this.’ He’d be like, ‘naw, man. I ain’t taking your Rolex.’

I’d give it to him and the next morning, he’d give it back to me. I can’t tell you how many times I gave [The Godfather] my Rolex. In theory, I probably gave my Rolex away to [The Godfather] and it was only him, I’m going to say conservatively, I probably gave him my Rolex 20 times. Yeah, and 20 times he gave it back to me the next morning. I’d be like, ‘thanks, man. I appreciate it. That’s why I love you, brother.’