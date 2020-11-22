During his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, The Undertaker spoke on conversations he had with Kevin Nash regarding joining WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

So, I had a couple of conversations with Kevin Nash. Kevin had already left, and I wouldn’t say they were strong runs – he was just like ‘Taker, man, they’re throwing out mad money here and you don’t do anything’ was basically his pitch. At the time, I was very frustrated with our creative. I thought our creative was way too soft, way too kid-friendly for what those guys were doing. They were really doing cutting edge stuff. So, I had a couple of conversations with Nash, but in the back of my head, I could never see myself leaving. The two reasons – obviously, I’ve already stated that WCW had told me I would never draw money. No one would ever pay money to see me wrestle. That was always in the back of my head – it’s in the back of my head right now – any time I talk about WCW, I always think about that.

Second of all, there was Vince who gave me an opportunity. So, I’m coming off of ‘You’re never gonna draw money, no one is ever gonna pay money to see you wrestle’ and the most successful company in the world is offering me a job and giving me an opportunity to prove the world wrong. With him giving me that opportunity, that was long before I knew what kind of friendship we would develop and how close that we would become through the years – there were chances if I had wanted to go and make a really significant payday and probably still have been welcomed back later on to WWE. But it just wasn’t in the cards for me. I was gonna ride it out and I was gonna struggle with the guys that were there. I knew eventually that we would turn it around, I knew Vince would turn it around. His company was everything – that was his soul. Ted Turner and that group – it was just a way of making money or spending money or whatever they wanted to do. I knew in the long term, Vince was gonna prevail and I wanted to be part of it. I wanted to struggle and I wanted to help turn the thing around, and we ended up doing it.