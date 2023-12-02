Does Dustin Rhodes deserve a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame for his work as Goldust in WWE?

“The Dead Man” thinks so.

The Undertaker was asked on a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast whether or not he feels Goldust is worthy of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Absolutely. 100%,” Undertaker said. “This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point, down the road. I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously, we know the one stickler right now and I think at some point that goes away. Then I couldn’t see too much time probably going by that he wouldn’t be inducted.”

He continued, “He embraced that character [Goldust]. He made it his own. A lot of people talk about me and my character and making it my own but he did that with Goldust. Dustin comes from that traditional wrestling style too with his dad Dusty. But to go so far in another direction than Dusty or what Dustin had done up to that point. That’s a big roll of the dice.”

