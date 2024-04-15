The Undertaker finally has closure.

On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, “The Dead Man” spoke about his WrestleMania XL Weekend, which included him taking part in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania XL Sunday inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he talks about his big weekend.

On his appearance in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL: “I’ve been struggling with it since I retired but this weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun, obviously, it was fun. Doing this for as long as I have and being involved and that, and how important that storyline was and is but when it was over and I’m running out of the building, I’m like ‘I’m good now.'”

On how WrestleMania XL provided closure for his wrestling career: “It was like a moment of clarity that I had like, ‘I’m okay now.’ I’m not saying that I wouldn’t do something like that in the future but I don’t have that feeling in my chest like I’ve had since I retired that I hadn’t come to peace with it.”

On how it had been difficult to attend events while retired: “It was such a cool weekend all the way around and then to have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was so cool. It was really cool, it was a great feeling. It really is an amazing feeling because I don’t have that pressure now. It’s been difficult the last couple of years, especially at Mania. Even going to a regular premium live event, I’ve told you this, I would leave before the matches because I get so to the point where I need to be out there. So I was out there, and my goodness what a moment to have. It’s such a great storyline but, man, it was like I can close this book.”

Check out the complete episode of the Six Feet Under podcast with The Undertaker via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.