The lure to put his dukes up for real is still very strong for “The Lone Wolf.”

One-half of The Wolf Dogs duo, Baron Corbin, recently appeared as a guest on the Johnny Dare Show for an interview, during which he spoke about the UFC and WWE merger to form TKO Group Holdings and how it adds legitimacy to the pro wrestling world.

While on the topic, the interviewer asked Corbin “how tempting is it,” and before he could finish, Corbin cut him off with a response.

“Very. I know where you’re going. Very,” Corbin said. “That’s why I’m back doing jiu-jitsu competitions and choking people out. When I was out in Philly for WrestleMania, I went and trained with a UFC fighter for the day, and I was like, ‘Man.’ You get the itch.”

He continued, “There is something about it. It gets those endorphins going. The training, the grind to get there. I like the mindframe you have to get into when you’re in there. When I was training in Philly, it was all these black belts and I was getting my ass whooped. That toughness. ‘You got me this time, I’m going to get you.’ There is something about it. It’s something you chase. I get irritated and little sensitive when guys are like, ‘I’m a fighter.’ ‘How many fights did you have?’ ‘I don’t have any fights, I just train at the gym.’ That’s different, you’re a brown belt, but you’ve never been in competition. There is a big separation from people who train and people who compete. It’s that mindframe, that weird glitch we all have that we like to get in there and smack each other in the face.”

Check out the complete interview at Audacy.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.