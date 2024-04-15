Zack Ryder is in the rear view mirror.

Matt Cardona is very much in the forefront.

The former WWE Superstar surfaced on social media on Monday to comment on the four-year anniversary of his WWE release, teasing that he can “show up against anyone at any time.”

In the video, Cardona stated the following:

“On April 15, 2020, I was released by WWE. 14 years of highs and lows over in an instant. Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live. But these past four years were never about proving people wrong. They were able proving myself and my fans right. That’s exactly what I did. I became the Deathmatch King. I became the Indy God. I became the world champion. I’m not just a free agent. I’m The Agent. I can show up against anyone at any time. Because I’m Matt Cardona, and I’m Alwayz Ready.”

The caption to the post on X containing the video reads as follows:

4 years ago…April 15, 2020…I was released by WWE. It was a blessing in disguise. I’m forever grateful for my time in WWE, but Zack Ryder needed to die for Matt Cardona to live! No matter how you define success…accolades, money, happiness…these past 4 years have been the most successful of my career. Thank you to all of my fans…old and new. It’s time to start another year of proving us right! Where should I show up next? #StillHere #AlwayzReady.”