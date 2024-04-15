More details have emerged regarding the Rhea Ripley situation.

As we reported here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today via Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, Rhea Ripley was injured last week on the WWE Raw After WrestleMania XL show, and as a result, may be forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s World Championship as soon as tonight’s Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting that the word regarding Ripley’s injury situation emerged within WWE shortly after the segment, and as far back as last Wednesday there was talk within the company about her likely needing to vacate the title as a result.

As noted, Ripley was injured during a backstage segment on last week’s Raw, which saw Liv Morgan launch a steel chair at her head during a brawl.

Early indications are that the situation was a freak accident, and took place when Ripley crashed into the walls during the segment, however there was said to be two incidents.

Morgan is playing it up on social media, however it is said that she does not have heat with management, nor is Ripley or the company blaming her for how things played out.