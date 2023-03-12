The Undertaker opens up about his last WWE appearance.

The Deadman was one of the many special guests on the Raw Anniversary Show (XXX), the last episode of Raw before the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. At the show Taker had a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, where the camera caught him whispering something private in the Eater of Worlds’ ear.

The former world champion reflected on this special cameo during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. During their chat, Taker revealed that production had no idea that he didn’t have his traditional hat and coat, instead coming out as his American Badass persona. He explains that the old-school version of himself is never coming back due to the way his story came to an end.

They had a different vision. They didn’t even know that I wasn’t going to have the hat and coat. They totally thought I was coming [out as] old Undertaker. I was like, no. That’s part of me and the storytelling, right? When I lifted the curtain, and when I lifted it back and pulled it back, that’s gone. It’s gone now.

When asked if there would ever be an occasions he would resurrect the old hat and coat Taker had this to say:

I won’t bring the hat and coat back out, no.

Full interview can be seen below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)