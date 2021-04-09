The legendary Undertaker recently spoke with ESPN’s SportsNation to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, an event that the Deadman is so used to preparing for, but will be absent from this year following his retirement back in 2020. Highlights from his interview, which include him talking about how he would normally be prepping for the Showcase of the Immortals, can be found below.

Says he’s used to training at this point to prepare for Mania:

It’s definitely going to be surreal because I’m going to think that I need to be there. It’s funny because it kind of started around October because usually around October is when I go to camp and start training and start training my body for WrestleMania and I purposely kind of take it easy this year after the Boneyard Match, just trying to heal up. But it did, around October, man, my mind just started going and I’m like nope. It’s not going to happen this year, you have to come to grips with that. Then in November, when I finally said that was it, I’ve been good. I’m at peace with my decision.

How he’s going to feel like he should be there but he knows it’s time for the next generation to make their mark:

Once the ballyhoo and all that starts for WrestleMania, I’m sure I’m going to be sitting in my chair, rocking back and forth, thinking I should be there. Something’s not right. But, it’s evolution. It’s time for me to step aside and let the younger crop of Superstars just do their thing and take this thing and take it to a new level. I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I’m anxious to see where this crop of superstars takes our industry.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)