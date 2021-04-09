During his appearance on the Token CEO Podcast, Triple H spoke on Vince McMahon’s tendency to change scripts on the fly. Here’s what he had to say:

There are moments in time where you’re working with Vince where, because his mind is always going and always changing, we laugh because you’re about to walk through the curtain, your music is playing, and he’s like, ‘Oh no, don’t say that, say this.’ You’re walking down the ramp like, ‘what am I supposed to say now?’ It’s crazy.

Credit: Token CEO Podcast. H/T 411Mania.