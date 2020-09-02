During their appearance on Table Talk, The Usos recalled advice that they received from Randy Orton the first time they met him. Here’s what he had to say:

I remember Randy Orton spitting the realest ‘ish’ my first year when we came in. I remember him saying, ‘You all are going to do good in here. It took me about 6 years to really find out who Randy Orton was. You will find yourselves. Just hang in there, work hard, stay humble and you’ll find yourselves.’ and I remember not knowing what he was talking about, then it resonated on me. Still growing in this business and still learning every day about this business.