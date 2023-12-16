AEW released a digital exclusive video with Kevin Von Erich and The Von Erichs duo of Ross and Marshall Von Erich after their big win alongside Orange Cassidy against Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in the opening match of the “Winter Is Coming” special episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night.

In the video, the three talk about their homecoming performance in their home state of Texas and what the future holds for them going forward.

Featured below is a transcript of what is said in the video, which you can also check out in its’ entirety below.

Kevin Von Erich : “Oh man, [there’s] just no place like home.” Ross Von Erich : “Man, we couldn’t have asked for a better reception on a grand stage here at AEW. We’re speechless right now. The fans, being out there with my brother and my dad, it was amazing. Incredible.” Marshall Von Erich : “As we took this wrestling journey, my brother and I have gotten closer as brothers, but we’ve related with my dad at a different scale. The same towns, the same roads, it’s crazy how this is all coming. This almost like felt like Dallas, grand scale, nothing’s bigger than AEW, like the torch was passing. It was a beautiful moment, and I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.” Kevin Von Erich : “So proud of you. What a great night.” Marshall Von Erich : “Our father’s taught us everything that we know. Him being wrestling in line at Walmart as kids, we were always wrestling, got each other in holds. He’s an amazing, great wrestler, but he’s an even better father. This man taught me every I know. He’s teaching me how to be a father now.” Ross Von Erich : “The one man that believed in us the whole time, and he called it from a young age.” Kevin Von Erich : “Never doubted it.” Ross Von Erich : “Hopefully [there will be] more feelings and moments like this.” Marshall Von Erich : “The future is bright. We 100% believe the Von Erich name, when you see this movie [The Iron Claw], there’s a reason this movie happened. People are gonna Google my father, this man that’s seen everything, has lost everything, and they’re gonna say, ‘Where is his life at now? Is he happy?’ They can confidently say yes, and his sons are following their footsteps, and we’re successful.” Ross Von Erich : “They’re surrounded by people that love them, his family, and one day we’re gonna bring belts and say, ‘Here you go, dad.’” Kevin Von Erich : “So great to come to Texas. We do everything hard in Texas. We hit hard, we fight hard, we claw hard. It’s a great night.”

Check out the video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.