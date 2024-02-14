Your winners and NEW WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions …

THE WOLF DOGS!

The fan-favorite duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin emerged victorious in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., defeating The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks to capture the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships.

After a hard fought battle in the main event of the evening on this week’s WWE NXT double-header at the CWC in Orlando, things wrapped up with Corbin hitting his finisher before Breakker connected with a big Spear for the pin fall victory.

The crowd exploded for the title change, and this week’s live episode of WWE NXT went off the air with The Wolf Dogs celebrating their championship victory.